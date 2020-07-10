Police: Gunman shoots 2 officers in Texas, 1 hit in holster

RENO, Texas (AP) — A police spokesperson in Texas says two law enforcement officers were shot and a third was nearly wounded when a suspect accused of threatening others opened fire. The police chief of Reno says the shooting happened when officers responded to a home Thursday night in Parker County. A Reno officer who was shot in the arm has non-life-threatening injuries. A Parker County deputy who was also shot has been flown to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the deputy’s injuries is unknown. A bullet struck a second Reno officer’s stun gun holster, preventing him from being shot.