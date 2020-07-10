Prosecutor: Marshals acted lawfully in Black man’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The top prosecutor in Memphis, Tennessee, says members of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force who fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man after he pointed a rifle at them will not be charged in his killing. Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich said Friday that marshals acted within the law when they fired at Brandon Webber during an attempted arrest in the Frayser neighborhood of Memphis on June 12, 2019. Authorities say Webber was wanted on warrants related to a shooting and car theft in Mississippi. Protesters last year threw rocks and bricks at Memphis police after Webber’s shooting, injuring some officers.