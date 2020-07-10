Russian court jails governor facing murder charges

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has ruled to jail a provincial governor pending an investigation on charges of his involvement in multiple murders. Sergei Furgal, the governor of the Khabarovsk region along the border with China, was arrested in Khabarovsk Thursday and was flown to Moscow for interrogation that lasted nearly until midnight. On Friday, the Basmanny District Court ruled that he should be held behind bars for two months as the investigation continues. Russia’s Investigative Committee has accused Frugal of involvement in the murders of several businessmen in the region and nearby territories in 2004 and 2005. He denies the charges.