Shipbuilder files complaint over union threats during strike

Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing its largest union of threatening workers who cross the picket line during an ongoing strike. Machinists’ Local S6 warned that anyone who chooses to cross the pickets will be fined after the strike is over. Leaders included harsh words for so-called scabs, quoting a Jack London poem that suggesting scabs should be drowned or hung. BIW President Dirk Lesko said he was disappointed about the “false and threatening statements” and said the company will ensure that workers’ rights are protected.