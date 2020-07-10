Tropical rainfall and flash flood threat tonight

Tonight: Flash Flood Watch for Delaware County until 4am. Rain and heavy rain. Flash flood threat inside heaviest rainfall. Heavy rain tapers after midnight. Heaviest rain expected south and east of Binghamton. Lowest rainfall totals expected in the Finger Lakes. Wind: SE->N->SW 5-10 Low: 64-69

Saturday: 70% chance of showers and storms. Rain could be heavy at times. Still muggy. Any thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind is the highest threat with any storms. Wind: S/SW 7-14G20 High: 79-84

Saturday Night: Showers and storms taper. Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 63-68





Forecast Discussion:



A weakening Tropical Storm Fay will affect the area tonight with periods of very heavy rainfall. Heavy rain will taper into the overnight. The heaviest rainfall looks to fall south and southeast of Binghamton. This storm will move up the Hudson Valley, too close to turn your eye on the heavy rain threat. A slight change in the storm track could bring big rainfall changes to your area. The main threat from heavy rain tonight will be flash flooding. Rivers will not cause significant flooding as they are below to well below normal level right now. Flash flooding could develop in the heaviest, steadiest rain bands. Please monitor the forecast for changes this evening and early tonight. Rainfall would be as little as 0.25” well west of Binghamton to as much as 3-4” locally south and east in the heaviest rain. Most of the area should see between 0.50 and 1.0”. The timing of the heaviest rain in the area is from about 7pm through 2am.



Saturday brings the chance of more rain and even some storms as an upper level trough swings in behind the departing tropical system. Scattered showers and storms are likely, especially if we break into sunshine and can destabilize enough. Areas east of I81 are actually in the MARGINAL risk of severe weather. This is the lowest of the risk categories. Any storms could produce heavy rain and damaging winds. Should heavy rain fall on areas that are saturated from Fay, there could be some localized flash flooding. Again, please monitor the forecast for changes. The chance of rain is 70%. Highs climb into the low 80s and it remains sticky. Lows into Sunday are in the 60s.

The chance of showers and storms is 40% Sunday. By next Monday and Tuesday highs stay in the low to mid 80s with sun and clouds with sun and clouds expected. Some showers or storms are possible Monday. The chance of rain is 60%.

Wednesday and next Thursday the heat returns with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The chance of storms Wednesday is 20% and 40% Thursday.