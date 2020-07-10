Tropical weather? How about a tropical storm?

Flash Flood Watch for Delaware, Sullivan and Wayne Counties from 12 PM Friday until 12 AM Saturday.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. 0-.50” 1.00” possible 60% High 84 (80-86) Wind SE becoming E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. 0-.50”, 1.00” possible Low 66 (62-68) NE becoming W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25” 60% High 84 (82-86) Wind SW 5-15 mph

Two features, Tropical Storm Fay and a cold front moving in from the west will give us some active weather today, tonight and Saturday. We'll have rain and thunderstorms with heavy rain possible.

We'll keep a few showers in the forecast in the forecast Sunday as a low moves in from the Midwest. This low could slow, keeping showers in the forecast Monday.

High pressure will give us partly cloudy skies for Tuesday and Wednesday with just a slight chance of showers Thursday.

