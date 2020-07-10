Turkish Cypriots urge probe over gunshots at migrant boat

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkish Cypriot human rights groups are calling for an investigation after police reportedly fired their weapons at a boat that had ferried 30 Syrian refugees to ethnically split Cyprus’ breakaway north. The groups said in a joint statement Friday that an investigation should be carried out to determine if police were justified in shooting at the boat since those onboard may not have understood their orders. A Turkish Cypriot interior ministry statement said the boat’s captain and another refugee who suffered minor injuries didn’t comply with a police order to stop from fleeing. A court ordered three people who face human trafficking charges to be detained for three days.