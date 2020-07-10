Wisconsin high court gives mixed ruling on partial vetoes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sidestepped a chance to rein in the governor’s veto power. The court on Friday upheld one partial veto that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made last year but struck down three others. It also declined to rule in another case challenging partial vetoes former Republican Gov. Scott Walker made in 2017, saying the challenge filed after he left office was too late. Wisconsin’s governor has one of the most powerful vetoes in the country. The ruling Friday came a day after the state Supreme Court upheld laws that the Legislature passed during a lame-duck session to weaken Evers’ powers before he took office.