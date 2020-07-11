Alums giving LSU scores: ‘Rocky,’ ‘The Right Stuff,’ more

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Oscar- and Emmy Award-winning composer who wrote scores for movies including “Rocky,” “The Right Stuff” and “The Karate Kid” is giving them to Louisiana State University. The school says William “Bill” Conti and his wife, Shelby Cox Conti, are donating a lifetime of original scores to LSU, where they met as students. Conti, who grew up in Miami, went to LSU on a bassoon scholarship. But he also played piccolo in the marching band and piano for dance team auditions. He met Shelby Cox at a dance team audition. They now live in Los Angeles.