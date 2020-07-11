British pilot discharged from Vietnam hospital, heading home

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam (AP) — A British pilot who was Vietnam’s most critical COVID-19 patient has been discharged from a hospital, less than a week after doctors said he was virus-free and healthy enough to return home to Scotland. Vietnam has gone all out to save the 42-year-old man, who was working for national carrier Vietnam Airlines when he tested positive for the coronavirus in March. The pilot had been critically ill and spent 65 days on life support. The man was taken by ambulance from Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City to the city’s airport. He was scheduled to take a flight to Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital, where he will depart on a flight to London, via Frankfurt.