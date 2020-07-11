Businesses get support through Paycheck Protection Program

(WBNG) -- Small businesses across New York's 19th district have been helped out by the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The program provided has assistance to more than 9,100 small businesses in the area, helping those businesses retain around 73,000 jobs.

Congressman Anthony Delgado (NY-19) announced the news on Friday.

The PPP loans were made available through the CARES Act, which included Delagdo's Small Business Repayment Relief Act.

The act provides federal funding to small businesses to help cover six months of payments.

"I will continue to champion these vital programs for our small businesses and advocate for my legislation that will allow smaller businesses with 100 or fewer employees to apply for additional PPP funds," Delgado said in an official press release.

Any business owners looking to apply for PPP funds are encouraged to submit an application before the August 8th deadline.