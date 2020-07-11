BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- For one local woman, cleaning up the community isn't her main job, but it's one she felt called to do.

"Honestly, I just looked at my weekends and thought I could be doing more," said Stephanie Carluk.

She works at a local homeless shelter during the week, and started creating care packages to deliver to those without homes spread throughout the area.

It was this gesture, mixed her desire to "do more" that lead Carluk to take steps to beautify Binghamton.

"I noticed the conditions of some of the bridges and the streets, and how garbage was piled up, so I figured I'd take action into my own hands and try to clean up a little bit," Carluk said. "If you won't do it, then who will?"

Carluk tackled trash near the Exchange Street bridge a few weeks ago, before grabbing more bags to scoop up garbage on Water Street Saturday.

Normally by herself, this time Carluk was joined by Christopher Baumgartner, who has been living in Binghamton for seven years.

He said he's noticed a pattern over the last few years.

"For the past couple of years there has definitely been a huge drought with help and things like that in the community," Baumgartner said. "There's a lot of problems that get pushed under the rug."

Baumgartner hopes by doing his part, he can inspire others to do the same.

"Whether it's big or small, you gotta start somewhere," he said. "People just need to give it the love and attention it needs."

Carluk echoing that sentiment.

"A lot of people say that it's not their job, and that's their excuse to not actually help, but we're a community so it's all of our jobs," she said. "I believe Binghamton can be a beautiful place to live if we just pitched in and did our part for the community."

To find out how you can get involved, you can contact Carluk and follow her cleanups and more here.