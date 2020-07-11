Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

NEW YORK (AP) — A long-expected upturn in U.S. coronavirus deaths has begun, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West. The number of deaths per day from the virus had been falling for months, and even remained down as some states saw explosions in cases. But over the past two weeks, data shows daily reported deaths increased in 27 states. The majority of those states are averaging under 15 new deaths per day. A smaller group has been driving the nationwide increase. Researchers now expect deaths to rise for at least some weeks, but some think the count probably will not go up as dramatically as it did in the spring.