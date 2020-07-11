Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

ATLANTA (AP) — In a presidential election year, there’s always a push to get people registered to vote. For one Atlanta family, that push got a little interesting. Ron Tims said he checked his mail Wednesday and found a voter registration application addressed to Cody Tims _ his cat, who died 12 years ago. The Secretary of State’s Office says the application didn’t come from them. They said third-party groups often use mailing lists to get names and addresses. The office says it will investigate. Meanwhile, it says, even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t have been allowed to vote because he doesn’t have a license or state ID.