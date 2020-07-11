Flood Advisory until SAT 2:15 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Southern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 215 AM EDT.

* At 1201 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain continuing in the advisory area. Rain amounts already

range from 1.5 to 2.5 inches around the area and areas of minor

poor drainage flooding is likely to continue for a few more hours.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Scranton, Dunmore, Carbondale, Old Forge, Archbald, Blakely,

Taylor, Dickson City, Moosic and Olyphant.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&