Flood Advisory from SAT 8:56 PM EDT until SAT 11:45 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Seneca County in central New York…
Cayuga County in central New York…
Tompkins County in central New York…
* Until 1145 PM EDT.
* At 855 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported and Doppler radar
indicated heavy rain continuing to fall across much of Seneca and
Tompkins Counties. Reports of flooding on area roadways have been
received in southeastern Seneca County. Between 1 and 2 inches of
rain have already fallen, and additional heavy rainfall will
result in continued minor flooding. The heavy rain is expected to
continue moving across Cayuga County this evening.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Ithaca, Auburn, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Romulus, Fayette, Owasco,
Cayuga Heights, Sennett and Lansing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding
of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
&&