Flood Advisory from SAT 8:56 PM EDT until SAT 11:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Seneca County in central New York…

Cayuga County in central New York…

Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 1145 PM EDT.

* At 855 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported and Doppler radar

indicated heavy rain continuing to fall across much of Seneca and

Tompkins Counties. Reports of flooding on area roadways have been

received in southeastern Seneca County. Between 1 and 2 inches of

rain have already fallen, and additional heavy rainfall will

result in continued minor flooding. The heavy rain is expected to

continue moving across Cayuga County this evening.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Ithaca, Auburn, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Romulus, Fayette, Owasco,

Cayuga Heights, Sennett and Lansing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

