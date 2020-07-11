Iraq’s PM takes step in battle against border corruption

MANDALI, Iraq (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister has taken a first step to battle cross-border corruption that has long plagued the country’s frontiers as part of a reform plan to grapple with unprecedented financial shortfalls. Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Saturday launched a campaign to recover “hundreds of millions” of Iraqi dinars in import tax revenue lost to bribery in the northern province of Diyala. Based on the plan, security forces from the Interior Ministry will supervise the work of border guards to ensure proper payment of tariffs at the Mandili border crossing with Iran. The next phase will clamp down on corrupt officials accepting bribes.