Paik Sun-yup, major South Korean war hero, dies at 99

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former South Korean army General Paik Sun-yup, who was celebrated as a major war hero for leading troops in several battle victories against North Korean soldiers during the 1950-53 Korean War, has died. He was 99. When North Korean soldiers invaded the South in June 1950, Paik commanded the South Korean army’s 1st Infantry Division, which was crucial in the defense of the southern city of Daegu and the subsequent drive into North Korea, which saw U.S.-led allied forces temporarily capture Pyongyang in October. But a massive troop intervention by China saved the North from defeat and the fighting stopped in 1953 with an armistice. Paik was the first South Korean officer promoted to a four-star general in 1953.