Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities have executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention. Joel Schwartz, the attorney for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, confirmed Saturday that the search warrant was served Friday evening and that the long gun Mark McCloskey had been holding during the June 28 incident was seized. He says arrangements were made to turn over to authorities on Saturday the gun Patricia McCloskey had been holding that day. The McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, haven’t been charged. Schwartz says he thinks charges against them would be “absolutely, positively unmerited.”