Puerto Rico questions Spain’s legacy as statues tumble in US

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Spain left a nearly indelible legacy in Puerto Rico that attracts hordes of tourists every year, but some activists are trying to erase it as they join a U.S. movement to eradicate symbols of oppression. Dozens of activists marched through the historic part of Puerto Rico’s capital on Saturday to demand that the U.S. territory’s government start by removing statues, including those of explorer Cristobal Colón. Some wore traditional Taíno clothing as they banged on drums and blew on conch shells. The march comes as Puerto Ricans’ interest in the territory’s indigenous past continues to grow.