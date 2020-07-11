Serbia police detain 71 after 4th night of virus protests

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say they have detained 71 people after clashes erupted during the fourth night of anti-government protests that were initially sparked by an announced lockdown against the new coronavirus. Police director Vladimir Rebic said Saturday that 14 policemen were injured when demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building in downtown Belgrade on Friday evening. Several reporters also have been hurt. Right-wing groups defying a anti-virus ban on the gathering threw bottles, rocks and flares at the police guarding the parliament building. Similar clashes erupted earlier this week. Protests first occurred when populist President Aleksandar Vucic announced a weekend curfew to curb surging new infections.