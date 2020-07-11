Showers and storms continue this evening

Tonight: Rain and storms end overnight. 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Wind: W 7-9 mph. Low: 64 ( 62-67)

Sunday: Sun and clouds. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 82 (80-85)

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: Calm. Low: 62 (60-65)

Forecast Discussion

A low will move through the area this afternoon and evening bringing showers and thunderstorms. Some shower and storm activity is moving through the area right now. With these storms, we are seeing some gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Some storms could see some small hail, too. The SPC has put us in the MARGINAL risk for severe weather for this afternoon and evening. The overall risk for severe weather remains low, or isolated. Rain and storm activity will continue through this evening and taper off throughout the night.

Another low will arrive late in the day on Sunday, so most of the day on Sunday looks dry. Into the afternoon and evening, we bring in a slight chance for some showers and storms. Rain chances during the day on Sunday are 20%, while at night they bump up to 30%.

By the start of the work week on Monday, highs will be near 80 with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances on Monday are 40%. On Tuesday and Wednesday rain chances will stay relatively low. Each day only some isolated showers and storms are expected.

On Wednesday, we warm back up into the mid to upper 80s and keep those warmer temperatures around through the end of the week. The chance of rain Thursday is 40% and 30% on Friday. Saturday, we will see highs in the 80s with a chance of rain.