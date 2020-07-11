Storm clouds hang over Trump’s attempted campaign reboot

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump’s efforts to restart his campaign are off to a bumpy start. Amid uncertainty he can still draw big and enthusiastic crowds to his signature rallies in the coronavirus era, Trump announced he was postponing a planned rally for Saturday evening in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, because a tropical storm is threatening the area. The Portsmouth rally was scheduled after aides spent weeks studying what went wrong at Trump’s sparsely attended rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, three weeks ago. Even before the storm threat emerged, campaign officials had acknowledged that it was unclear how many people would attend the New Hampshire rally.