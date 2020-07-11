Tribute ride honors Vietnam veterans

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Starting off at Owego Free Academy and ending at the American Legion in Hannibal, the 12th Annual Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride cruised on Saturday.

The ride follows Route 38, which is named to honor veterans of the Vietnam War. The ride included more than two hundred participants, and added a stop in Groton.

Organizers say it's a way of reminding everyone where the name came from, while also paying tribute to two Medal of Honor recipients; Terrence Graves and Robert Stryker.

Both Graves and Stryker lived along the route.

"We wanted to find some way to honor the road and remind people what the road is and why it was named such," so we started a motorcycle ride and here it is," said ride organizer Harvey Baker.

Participants were encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing when not riding.