More showers and storms possible Saturday

Saturday: 70% chance of scattered showers and storms. Rain could be heavy at times. Still muggy. Any thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind is the highest threat with any storms. Wind: S/SW 7-14G20 High: 79-84

Saturday Night: Showers and storms taper. Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 63-68

Sunday: Partly sunny. 40% chance of scattered showers or storms. Wind: SW 7-12G18 High: 80-84





Forecast Discussion:



Saturday brings the chance of more rain and even some storms as an upper level trough swings in behind Fay. Scattered showers and storms are likely, especially if we break into sunshine and can destabilize enough. Any storms could produce heavy rain and gusty, possibly isolated damaging winds. Should heavy rain fall on areas that are saturated from Fay, there could be some localized flash flooding. The overall chance of flash flooding is low, but not zero. The chance of rain is 70%. Highs climb into the low 80s and it remains sticky. Lows into Sunday are in the 60s.

The chance of showers and storms is 40% Sunday. By next Monday and Tuesday highs stay in the low to mid 80s with sun and clouds with sun and clouds expected. Some showers or storms are possible Monday. The chance of rain is 60%.

Wednesday and next Thursday the heat returns with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The chance of storms Wednesday is 20% and 40% Thursday.