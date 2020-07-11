Vestal Museum opens with ‘Conversation on Conservation’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Museum held a 'Conversation on Conservation' Saturday, marking the museum's reopening after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local conservation agencies set up individual exhibits outside the museum to raise awareness about the dangers of pesticide use, and took time to teach visitors about local bird and plant species.

The event also featured an exhibit by Vestal photographer George Allen featuring some of those birds, plants and insects.

"George Allen has planned a lot of fun activities for the kids with stickers and handouts and all different kinds of stuff," said Art Gallery Director Jessica Petrylack. "We always welcome kids here at the museum."

Organizers say this is the first of many events the museum plans to hold outside this summer depending on the weather.