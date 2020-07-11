Widow condemns “barbaric” death of driver beaten over masks

BAYONNE, France (AP) — The wife of a French bus driver savagely beaten after he asked passengers to wear face masks aboard his vehicle has condemned his “barbaric” death. Veronique Monguillot told the interior minister that her husband’s aggressors should face “exemplary punishment.” The minister was sent Saturday by President Emmanuel Macron to meet with her. The July 5 assault on Philippe Monguillot scandalized France. His death was announced Friday. Authorities say Monguillot was assaulted after he asked four passengers on his No. 810 bus to wear masks, required because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was violently beaten and kicked in the head. Four people are in custody.