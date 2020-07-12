California now allows nursing home visits, but few happen

For months, California’s skilled nursing facilities have been shut down to visitors to keep out the coronavirus. State health authorities recently issued guidance for visits to resume, but few are happening as infection rates surge in California. Facilities are being cautious after many suffered severe outbreaks earlier in the pandemic. Nursing facilities account for about 40% of California’s roughly 7,000 coronavirus deaths. Families have relied on phone and video calls to stay in touch with loved ones. An administer at a skilled nursing facility in Berkeley says she doesn’t want to proceed with most visits until getting approval from the city.