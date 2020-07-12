Cutler Flea Market returns to Broome County

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Sunday, the Cutler Flea Market returned to Broome County.

The market was held at the Broome County Regional Farmer's Market, and instead of fresh fruits and veggies, antiques were on sale.

Kristin White is the owner of ChickenLibrarian, and Sunday marked the first time she had the chance to sell her lip balms, hand sanitizers, air fresheners, and more.

White spoke highly of her experience.

"It's been really good, it's beautiful, everyone has been really nice," she said.

One week ago, a customer tested positive for COVID-19 at the Vestal farmer's market. But White said she wasn't worried about being in a similar atmosphere.

"Everybody is being really good, and wearing their masks and keeping their distance and using hand sanitizer," she said.

Another vendor, Ellie Rooney, is a flea market veteran, and a co-owner of the boutique bake shop, De Colores Cookies y Mas.

Like White, Rooney also feels comfortable with the safety measures taken by the market.

"We're taking every precaution that we can to prevent something like that from happening here, especially when we have our products out like this." Rooney said.

Both vendors agree they have to do what they can to stay safe because an event like the cutler flea market is vital for their businesses.