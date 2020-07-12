Flash Flood Warning from SUN 6:33 PM EDT until SUN 9:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania…

* Until 930 PM EDT.

* At 629 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over Westfield. The storm is nearly stationary. Up to

three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Westfield, Gaines and Knoxville.

Additional rainfall amounts of less than a half of an inch are

possible in the warned area through the rest of this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED