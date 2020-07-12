Ghosn says he is aiding those who helped him flee to Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn says he is assisting those who helped him flee from Japan to Lebanon late last year. Ghosn refused to provide details about the escape, saying such information would endanger those who helped him. In an interview aired late Saturday by the pan-Arab Al-Arabiya TV, Ghosn refused to comment on allegations by prosecutors in the U.S., who said last week that he wired more than $860,000 to a company linked to one of the men accused of helping smuggle him out of Japan in a box in December.