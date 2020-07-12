Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — First-year managers across Major League Baseball are trying to make up for lost time as they prepare for the 2020 season. The three-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the ability for managers like Pittsburgh’s Derek Shelton to get to know their players. Shelton is making it a point to get one-on-one time with each Pirate during MLB’s first-ever “summer camp” as teams get ready for a short 60-game sprint. Shelton says it’s important to create bonds that go deeper than just baseball.

UNDATED (AP) — Northern Kentucky basketball player Karl Harris is persevering through difficult times. He grew up with no real memories of his father, lost his brother in a case of mistaken identity and survived daily trips through a rough part of Chicago on his way to school. Harris remained dedicated in the classroom and on the court, earning a Division I scholarship and becoming the first male in his family to earn a college degree. His dream of playing in the NCAA Tournament was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, but Harris is already focused on his next goals. He has some workouts lined up for pro teams in Turkey. He also plans a trip to Los Angeles to learn more about the film industry. Says Harris: “It’s just continuing to grind every day.”