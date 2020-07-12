Ithaca Police search for armed robbery suspect

ITHACA (WBNG) -- Ithaca Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Byrne Dairy early Saturday morning.

Authorities said officers arrived at the scene, and after an initial investigation, they discovered the suspect had entered the store, pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the cashier and demanded money.

A news release added the suspect left northbound on Meadow Street with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the department.