Man arrested in Ithaca after reports of harassing, exposing himself

ITHACA (WBNG) -- Ithaca Police have arrested a man after reports of a suspect harassing women and exposing himself to them throughout the city.

Police say they received reports of a suspect following females around a store and exposing himself, and grabbing a woman inside a women's bathroom.

Authorities have identified the man as Will Rogers Howell, Jr.

Authorities added Howell broke into a residence, forcibly touched a person, took cash and then left.

Howell was located near another residence he had entered, where police then took him into custody.

Howell was arraigned in Ithaca City Court, and has since been remanded to the Tompkins County Jail where he is awaiting his next court appearance.

Howell has been charged with the following:

Burglary 2nd degree

Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd degree

Criminal Mischief 4th degree

Public Lewdness

Forcible Touching

Petit Larceny

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Ithaca Police Department.