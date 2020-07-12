Online funeral set for Seoul mayor over virus concerns

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The official funeral for Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon will be held online this week over coronavirus concerns. The funeral committee for Park Won-soon said Sunday the online funeral will be held inside Seoul City Hall on Monday morning. It said the online funeral is designed to support a government-led anti-virus campaign and make the event “humble.” The announcement comes amid a heated social debate over how big a funeral should be arranged for Park, who was found dead on Friday while being reportedly embroiled in sexual harassment allegations.