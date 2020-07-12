Outdoor yoga helps bring community together

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Veterans Park served as a place of peace and tranquility on Sunday, as Collective Space for Growth held an outdoor yoga class at Veterans Park.

Collective Space for Growth began their company in March right before the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

With yoga shops able to reopen, the shop is taking things outdoors, and teaching classes every weekend.

Owner Lindsey Aingworth said the classes help to bring the community together in a fun outdoor event.

"I think our bodies' stress levels are really high right now," Aingworth said. "I think there is a lot going on environmentally, politically, healthy-wise, and it is so great to get people out."