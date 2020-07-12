Philippines: China should comply with sea feud ruling

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has renewed its call for compliance with a 4-year-old arbitration ruling that invalidated China’s vast claims in the disputed South China Sea on historical grounds “without any possibility of compromise.” Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. issued the call Sunday on the anniversary of the July 12, 2016 ruling by an international tribunal in The Hague which he said “conclusively settled the issue of historic rights and maritime entitlements in the South China Sea” based on the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea. It’s the strongest statement the Philippines has issued so far in marking the milestone. China has dismissed the decision as a “sham” and refused to participate in the arbitration proceedings.