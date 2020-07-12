Saint Mary’s sells out at chicken barbecue

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- You had to be quick if you wanted chicken at Saint Mary's of the Assumption on Sunday.

Organizers said the chicken dinners were in high demand, and sold out in just forty minutes.

Organizer Dav Svoboda told 12 News that this was the church's first barbecue of the season, and was meant to make up for funds lost due to the church not being able to hold their annual bizarre in August.

"Its something that's been going on for 105 years. I believe it's one of the longest running festivals in the Southern Tier so not to have it is definitely difficult," Svoboda said. "We hope to make it up by having some of these little things for the parishioners and the community."

Svoboda added the church is hoping to have more barbecues like this one as the summer continues.