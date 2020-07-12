 Skip to Content

Warming up again this week

Tonight: 30% chance of scattered showers and storms early. Wind: Calm. Low 62 (60-65)

Monday: Sun and clouds. 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wind: Light. High: 78 (76-81)

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: W 3-6 mph. Low: 60 (58-62)

Forecast Discussion

Some drier air has moved into the area giving us a pleasant day! For the most part, we have stayed dry today with the exception of a few isolated showers. We keep the chance for isolated showers and maybe a rumble of thunder with us through this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s.

Both Monday and Tuesday look pretty similar with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, and the slight chance for some rain. Monday has a 30% chance, and Tuesday has a 20% chance of some isolated showers and storms.

By mid-week high pressure takes over and we start warming back up! Wednesday will be a nice summery, dry day with plenty of sun and high temperatures climbing back up into the mid 80s. On Thursday, we bring back a 40% chance for rain and storms with highs in the low to mid 80s. Friday looks pretty similar to Thursday, but rain chances drop just a little to 30% and it will be feeling more humid.

Next weekend is looking like a hot one! High temperatures are expected to be in the mid 80s with slight rain chances. Low temperatures throughout the week will be in the 60s.

Caitlin Westerholm

