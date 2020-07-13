10-year-old killed, 2 teens hurt in New Orleans gunfire

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a 10-year-old child has been killed and two teenagers wounded by gunfire. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says police responding to shots being fired Monday afternoon found the three victims. A girl described as about 15 or 16 and a boy, age 13 were wounded. The 10-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head. What led to the shooting is unknown. During a news conference, Ferguson said he is “pleading” for anyone in the community with information on the shootings to come forward. Ferguson said police so far have learned the victims were standing along a street in New Orleans’ 7th Ward when they were approached by people who began shooting at them.