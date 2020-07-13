Fire ravages ship for 2nd day; sends acrid haze over city

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Flames raged through a warship for a second day as a top Navy official revealed that a fire suppression system was inoperable when the blaze erupted while the ship was docked in San Diego. Hundreds of sailors Monday were battling to keep flames away from a million gallons of fuel on board the USS Bonhomme Richard. Meanwhile, acrid smoke wafted across San Diego and health officials urged people to stay indoors if they smelled it. Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck said the Halon gas system had been turned off because it was being worked on while the ship was undergoing maintenance.