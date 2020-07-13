Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra to hold pop-up concerts in Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- This summer, Southern Tier community members might see musicians from the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) performing in unusual places.

With "Concerts in Every Corner," the BPO will be placing soloist musicians in various places throughout the region as they "build community through the power of live music." Locations include parks, school lunch distribution sites and other downtown locations.

Along with this, the BPO announces its 2020-2021 concert season which starts in September. Although they are unsure how the next few months will play out due to the pandemic, they are planning for the future with the health and safety of their musicians and audience members in mind.

For more information, contact the BPO at 607-723-3931 or email info@binghamtonphilharmonic.org.