(WBNG) - On Monday, the Broome County Humane Society announced the 10th annual Duck Derby event at Highland Park has been canceled due to restrictions on mass gatherings and in the interest of safety precautions.

Winners will be chosen at random by official randomizer software and announced during the Duck Derby Virtual Event on Sunday, July 26.

Ducks can still be purchased at https://www.duckrace.com/binghamton