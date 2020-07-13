BT CEO warns of long road to excise Huawei from UK network

LONDON (AP) — The CEO of BT has warned it may take a decade to remove Huawei equipment from Britain’s telecom infrastructure if the UK government caves in to US pressure to dump the telecom provider from its networks. Philip Jansen told the BBC that the Chinese tech giant has been in the telecoms infrastructure for two decades and has been a big supplier to the industry. That legacy will complicate things for British officials, who are reportedly reconsidering their decision to give Huawei a limited role supplying new high-speed network equipment to wireless carriers.