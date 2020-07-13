Feral to Friendly: How you can help feral kittens at the Susquehanna SPCA

(WBNG) -- It's kitten season and the Susquehanna SPCA says they are seeing a lot of feral felines coming into their shelter.

Feral cats can be difficult to adopt given their wild nature. With nearly 30 feral kittens in their care, the Susquehanna SPCA will work to socialize those kittens, in hopes of finding them families.

"We're always really happy to see feral kittens because we can socialize kittens and find them homes to live in, instead of being wild," said Susquehanna SPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

However, with so many kittens, the shelter says they need volunteers to help out.

"You come in to cuddle and and play with kittens," said Haynes.

It's that simple. For one hour a day, you can volunteer to play with kittens, which can also be life-changing for them.

"It is a process and it does with most feral kittens take some time, but certainly they will come around," said Haynes.

Matteo Basile, a volunteer at the shelter, says he plays with animals because it makes them happy.

"Maybe they'll get used to us, maybe they'll like us," said Basile.

Haynes says by slowing earning their trust, these kittens can grow into adoptable and loving house pets.

"You really need to devote time to spend with them, to get them comfortable with humans, to trust humans," said Haynes.

If you would like to volunteer with the "Feral to Friendly" program at the Susquehanna SPCA, call 607-547-8111, extension 102.