Fox’s Carlson criticizes ex-writer, ‘self-righteous’ critics

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is criticizing his former top writer, who resigned late last week after CNN revealed that the staff member had posted bigoted and vulgar comments online under an assumed name. The evening news host says Blake Neff’s comments were wrong and had nothing to do with his show. But Carlson is also criticizing the “ghouls now beating their chest in triumph” at Neff’s downfall. He says people who pose as blameless in order to hurt other people will be punished for it. Carlson also says he will be taking a planned vacation to go trout fishing.