Merkel: 2nd summit may be needed on EU stimulus package

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says “bridges still need to be built” between European Union countries at odds over a stimulus package for Europe’s pandemic-stricken economies. Merkel said Monday that a second meeting may be required if a summit set for Friday and Saturday doesn’t result in an agreement. Much of the 500-billion euro ($569 billion) one-off stimulus package proposed by Germany and France would go to help countries that were hardest hit by the virus, such as Italy and Spain. Some fiscally conservative EU countries oppose the plan because it would for the first time entail borrowing by the bloc at a whole.