Pilot injured in plane crash

Last updated today at 4:27 pm
A single engine plane sits in a field after crashing Monday morning.

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WBNG) -- A pilot is in the hospital and his co-pilot escaped injury in a plane crash mid Monday morning, according to the Cortland County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release, the pilot of a single engine airplane took off from the Cortland County Airport just before 10:00 a.m. Monday. Shortly after taking off, the pilot decided to land the plane in a field just west of the runway on airport property due to windy conditions.

As the pilot began to land, both he and his co-pilot were "unable to control the aircraft". The plane skidded across the ground before it came to a stop.

The pilot was taken to a local hospital for leg and back pain. He is expected to survive. The co-pilot was not hurt.

Deputies contacted the Federal Aviation Administration, which will conduct an investigation into the crash.

The crash closed the Cortland County Airport for more than three hours.

