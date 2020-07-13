Police: Man charged in connection to May robbery in Endicott

(WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department says an individual has been charged in connection to a robbery that occurred in May.

The police department says 27-year-old Kyle Dixon was charged with robbery in the third degree, a class D felony.

They say the robbery occurred around midnight on May 12 at the 1000 block of Monroe St. in the Village of Endicott.

Police say Dixon stole over $500 in cash from the victim without a weapon. They say the victim is an individual who Dixon was previously acquainted with. The victim was not injured as a result of the robbery.

Authorities say Dixon was arraigned on July 10 at the Centralized Arraignment Part Court and released.