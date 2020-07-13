Funeral for Seoul mayor held as allegation details emerge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul’s city government held a funeral for late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, while a lawyer came forward with details about sexual harassment allegations against the late politician. Lawyer Kim Jae-ryon told reporters Monday that she gave legal counselling to one of Park’s former secretaries before she lodged a complaint with police over alleged sexual harassment. Kim, who represents the ex-secretary, said the complaint was filed on July 8, a day before Park’s daughter called police to report her father missing and prompted a massive police search for him. Park’s body was found on Friday in an wooded area in Seoul.